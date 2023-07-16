Andhra Pradesh: Former cricketer Ambati Rayudu praises centralised kitchen of Akshaya Patra

Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu visited the Akshaya Patra Foundation in Mangalagiri on Sunday and praised Akshaya Patra for its services. 'Akshaya Patra' is a state-of-the-art centralised kitchen which is set up by the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) at Atmakur in Mangalagiri Mandal.

Talking to the media, Rayudu said that as part of the Jagananna Gorumudda programme (mid-day meal programme), meals are being distributed to thousands of school students from 'Akshaya Patra' itself. Rayudu also expressed his opinion that it would be good if international stadiums are available in Guntur district and Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh.

The Akshaya Patra Foundation prepares the food required for the mid-day meals in the centralised kitchen of ISKCON and supplies them to schools. Ambati Rayudu retired from the Indian Premier League (IPL) following his sixth league title win and later announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket in May.

Rayadu took to Twitter to make the announcement. "It has been an emotional night that culminated in a special IPL win. On that high note, I would like to announce my retirement from all forms of Indian cricket," Rayudu penned down his emotional journey.

"When I took up the cricket bat as a kid playing with the tennis ball at home, I didn't imagine the wonderful journey that would follow for more than two decades," he added. The Andhra boy has played 55 ODIs for India where he had scored 1694 runs with an average of 47.05. His best knock was unbeaten 124 runs. He scored three centuries and 10 fifties in ODI cricket for India. He has also played six T20I matches for India and smashed 42 runs. (ANI)

