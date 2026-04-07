Amaravati: Cemented as Andhra Pradesh's Sole Capital

Amaravati has officially been declared the permanent capital of Andhra Pradesh, as confirmed by Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath on Tuesday. The capital decision was approved by Parliament and celebrated by local officials, marking a historic moment for the state and its citizens.

The declaration is particularly significant for the farmers of Amaravati and the wider Telugu community. Sivanath expressed that this is a victory for the people, emphasizing the capital's representation of their hopes and aspirations.

The acknowledgment comes after the Andhra Pradesh Assembly's resolution favoring Amaravati as the single capital, which led to legislation in Parliament. The Act amends the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, officially making Amaravati the sole capital. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu thanked the President and Prime Minister for their support.

(With inputs from agencies.)