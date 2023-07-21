Left Menu

Supreme Court Bar Association expresses concern at violence in Manipur, women being paraded naked

Advocate Rohit Pandey, Secretary of Supreme Court Bar Association said that the Executive Committee has expressed its deep concern over the incidents which have tarnished the humanitarian ethics to its core.

ANI | Updated: 21-07-2023 19:24 IST | Created: 21-07-2023 19:24 IST
Supreme Court Bar Association expresses concern at violence in Manipur, women being paraded naked
Represtative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Friday expressed its deep concern and condemnation regarding several incidents of violence in Manipur including women being paraded naked by a group of armed men. "Such incidents in Manipur which have been taking place since have not only brought suffering among the people of Manipur but also have led to the loss of several lives," SCBA said.

Advocate Rohit Pandey, Secretary of Supreme Court Bar Association said that the Executive Committee has expressed its deep concern over the incidents which have tarnished the humanitarian ethics to its core. "We categorically condemn the gender-based violence and humiliation as it has far-reaching consequences on the victims' physical and psychological well-being," SCBA said.

Executive Committee expressed its concern in a resolution condemning the "inaction" of the Manipur Police. "The Executive Committee condemns the inaction of the State Police in bringing the culprits to book for a long period of two months and their inability to generally tackle the debilitating violence in the State of Manipur. We call upon the State Government and the Central Government to immediately take action to punish the perpetrators and prevent other acts of violence in the State which are still continuing," SCBA said in a resolution.

"In these challenging times, we call upon all citizens to remain calm and respect one another's rights and freedoms to maintain peace in the state so that no such gruesome incident could be further reported," SCBA said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to measure prosperity beyond GDP; WHO seeks help from India in latest toxic syrup case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to me...

 Global
2
Iraq expels Swedish envoy following Quran desecration in Stockholm 

Iraq expels Swedish envoy following Quran desecration in Stockholm 

 Iraq
3
SpaceX rolls out Starship Super Heavy Booster 9 at Starbase launch pad

SpaceX rolls out Starship Super Heavy Booster 9 at Starbase launch pad

United States
4
Eco Recycling Limited Announces Consolidated Q1 FY24 Results, Total Income at Rs 79.30 Mn, PAT at Rs 47.10 Mn

Eco Recycling Limited Announces Consolidated Q1 FY24 Results, Total Income a...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023