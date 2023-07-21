Supreme Court Bar Association expresses concern at violence in Manipur, women being paraded naked

Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Friday expressed its deep concern and condemnation regarding several incidents of violence in Manipur including women being paraded naked by a group of armed men. "Such incidents in Manipur which have been taking place since have not only brought suffering among the people of Manipur but also have led to the loss of several lives," SCBA said.

Advocate Rohit Pandey, Secretary of Supreme Court Bar Association said that the Executive Committee has expressed its deep concern over the incidents which have tarnished the humanitarian ethics to its core. "We categorically condemn the gender-based violence and humiliation as it has far-reaching consequences on the victims' physical and psychological well-being," SCBA said.

Executive Committee expressed its concern in a resolution condemning the "inaction" of the Manipur Police. "The Executive Committee condemns the inaction of the State Police in bringing the culprits to book for a long period of two months and their inability to generally tackle the debilitating violence in the State of Manipur. We call upon the State Government and the Central Government to immediately take action to punish the perpetrators and prevent other acts of violence in the State which are still continuing," SCBA said in a resolution.

"In these challenging times, we call upon all citizens to remain calm and respect one another's rights and freedoms to maintain peace in the state so that no such gruesome incident could be further reported," SCBA said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)