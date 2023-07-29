Four African heads of state to join Putin at Russia's Navy Day Parade -Kremlin

Four African heads of state will attend Russia's annual Navy Day Parade in St. Petersburg on Sunday, the Kremlin said on Saturday, with five more African countries also sending other representation.

African leaders pressed Putin on Friday to move ahead with their plan to end the Ukraine conflict and to renew a deal crucial to Africa on the safe export of Ukrainian grain, which Moscow tore up last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)