Four African heads of state to join Putin at Russia's Navy Day Parade -Kremlin
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 29-07-2023 15:25 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 14:29 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Four African heads of state will attend Russia's annual Navy Day Parade in St. Petersburg on Sunday, the Kremlin said on Saturday, with five more African countries also sending other representation.
African leaders pressed Putin on Friday to move ahead with their plan to end the Ukraine conflict and to renew a deal crucial to Africa on the safe export of Ukrainian grain, which Moscow tore up last week.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukrainian
- African
- Africa
- Ukraine
- St. Petersburg
- Kremlin
- Russia
- Moscow
- Putin
- Navy Day Parade
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian rouble firms, heading for first weekly gain in two months
Russia closes Polish consulate in Smolensk
Russia's Putin snubs Prigozhin, Biden quips about poison
Russia's Lavrov has no plans to contact U.S. side during Indonesia meeting, spokeswoman says
One killed in accident at Russian uranium plant - RIA