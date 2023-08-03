“LoP’s observation not very wholesome, PM not required to be defended by me”: RS Chairman on Kharge’s remarks in House  

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday termed as "not very wholesome" Congress leader Mallikajun Kharge's remarks about the Chairman "defending" Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the context of opposition's demands on the Manipur debate and said that "PM is not required to be defended by me". Dhankhar said he is required to defend the constitution and the rights of members.

"PM is not required to be defended by me. I am not required to defend anyone. I am required to defend the Constitution…your rights. Such an observation from LoP is not very wholesome…where are we heading," the Chairman said. He made the remarks after Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge talked about Chairman "defending" the Prime Minister over opposition demands on the Manipur violence debate. Kharge said that the opposition had been demanding discussion under Rule 267.

Opposition parties belonging to I.N.D.I.A have been protesting over their demand since the start of the monsoon session of Parliament for a detailed debate on the Manipur situation and a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Chairman said that India is rising like never before and asked why the "opposition is shirking from hard reality". He also referred to the outcome of 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls in the context of Kharge's remarks.

He said India's global stature is rising and every Indian should be proud of it. The Chairman said he is not a stakeholder in politics and said the Leader of the Opposition tried to be "political".

He said political parties will have their identity but there is a need to keep the nation first. Opposition members protested over their demands and staged a walkout.

Dhankhar apparently referred to the opposition walkout and said they "are not walking out from the House but from their duties". He also said that walkout is "political optics". Earlier, Trinamool Congress leader Derek'O Brien emphasised the need for a debate on the Manipur situation and the government conveyed that it is willing for a way forward.

The Chairman said he has already given a ruling and cannot accept demand of opposition members for discussion under Rule 267 on the Manipur violence. Dhankhar said he has said that the discussion under Rule 176 will not be restricted to 2.5 hours and he will allocate as much time as required but his suggestion has not fructified.

Derek'O Brien said the opposition members want a discussion and people want to listen to the MPs. He said Manipur needs consolation. Leader of House Piyush Goyal said the government has been proactive in its actions concerning the situation in Manipur and has been ready for a debate.

He said there should be a message of peace and stability in the state which has seen ethnic violence. Chairman said he will meet floor leaders at 1 pm so that a way forward can be found.

The treasury benches are in favour of discussion under Rule 176. The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm following opposition protest over their demands on Manipur debate. (ANI)

