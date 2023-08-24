Norway to donate F-16 jets to Ukraine -TV2
Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 24-08-2023 15:21 IST
Norway has decided to donate F-16 combat aircraft to Ukraine, Norwegian broadcaster TV2 reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.
It did not say how many jets Norway would provide.
