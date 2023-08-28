Left Menu

Khelo India: Pencak Silat League showcases talent from Kashmir schools

A two-day Pencak Silat League was held in Srinagar under the ‘Khelo India’ programme, in which players from different schools all over the Kashmir valley took part.

ANI | Updated: 28-08-2023 16:08 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 16:08 IST
Khelo India: Pencak Silat League showcases talent from Kashmir schools
Visual from the event (Photo/kheloindia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A two-day Pencak Silat League was recently held in Srinagar under the 'Khelo India' programme, in which players from different schools all over the Kashmir valley took part. The league was organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council during Sports Week.

Pencak Silat is known for its combination of self-defence techniques and artistic movements. The league provided a platform for practitioners to demonstrate their expertise and compete against each other. Thus, the league is an opportunity for the girls of Kashmir Valley to make their career in this game.

This game is the best for physical fitness and a good career for the girls. The girls showed great enthusiasm to take part in this league. The successful players will get a chance to take part in national championships, which will lead them to the International platform in this game.

The government of Jammu and Kashmir takes the initiative of sport's week in Kashmir to make youngsters fit and give them a platform to make a career in different games that are organised in this week in different places. This women's Pencak Silat League is also a step towards empowering women in Kashmir. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
2
Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

 Czechia
3
One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

 Romania
4
Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential to skin health – new research

Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023