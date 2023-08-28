Khelo India: Pencak Silat League showcases talent from Kashmir schools

A two-day Pencak Silat League was recently held in Srinagar under the 'Khelo India' programme, in which players from different schools all over the Kashmir valley took part. The league was organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council during Sports Week.

Pencak Silat is known for its combination of self-defence techniques and artistic movements. The league provided a platform for practitioners to demonstrate their expertise and compete against each other. Thus, the league is an opportunity for the girls of Kashmir Valley to make their career in this game.

This game is the best for physical fitness and a good career for the girls. The girls showed great enthusiasm to take part in this league. The successful players will get a chance to take part in national championships, which will lead them to the International platform in this game.

The government of Jammu and Kashmir takes the initiative of sport's week in Kashmir to make youngsters fit and give them a platform to make a career in different games that are organised in this week in different places. This women's Pencak Silat League is also a step towards empowering women in Kashmir. (ANI)

