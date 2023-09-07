Left Menu

8-year-old girl kidnapped, raped in Kerala’s Aluva 

An 8-year-old girl was kidnapped from her home around 2 am on Thursday morning and raped in Aluva municipality.

ANI | Updated: 07-09-2023 09:42 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 09:42 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
An 8-year-old girl was kidnapped from her home around 2 am on Thursday morning and raped in Aluva municipality. Police have identified the suspect and will be arresting him soon, Aluva police officials said.

The girl belongs to a migrant family and she was sleeping when she was kidnapped from her home. A search was conducted by the locals and they found her in a field.

The minor has been admitted to Kalamassery Medical College and is in stable condition. Aluva Rural SP Vivek Kumar said, "The suspect is local, he is from Kerala and we have to identify his identity after arresting him. Then only we can pinpoint where he is from."

A key witness has identified the suspect and the girl has also identified the suspect. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

