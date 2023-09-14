Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Invited for Kanipakam Brahmotsavams

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was invited to attend the Kanipakam Sri Varasidhi Vinayaka swamy vari Brahmotsavams to be held from September 18 to October 8.

ANI | Updated: 14-09-2023 22:21 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 22:21 IST
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Invited for Kanipakam Brahmotsavams
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was invited to attend the Kanipakam Sri Varasidhi Vinayaka swamy vari Brahmotsavams to be held from September 18 to October 8. The invitation was extended to the Chief Minister by Puthalapattu MLA MS Babu, Kanipakam Temple Trust Board Chairman A Mohan Reddy and Executive Officer A Venkatesh at the Camp Office here on Thursday.

They handed over the invitation card, sesha vastram and prasadam to the Chief Minister. Vedic pundits recited hymns and blessed him. The Kanipakam Brahmotsavams is one of the most important Hindu festivals in Andhra Pradesh. It is a 21-day festival that is celebrated in honour of Lord Ganesha.

The festival attracts millions of devotees from all over the country. The Chief Minister's presence at the festival will be a significant event. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

