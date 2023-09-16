Left Menu

U'khand: Duo held in Chamoli with illegal resin worth Rs 10 lakh

Two persons were arrested in Uttarakhands Chamoli district while carrying illegal resin worth Rs 10 lakh in a truck to Punjab, police said on Saturday. Mukesh Joshi and Sanjay Singh, both in their twenties, were arrested on Friday during a checking on the national highway between Gairsain and Karnaprayag, Chamoli police said.

PTI | Gopeshwar | Updated: 16-09-2023 15:10 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 15:05 IST
U'khand: Duo held in Chamoli with illegal resin worth Rs 10 lakh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were arrested in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district while carrying illegal resin worth Rs 10 lakh in a truck to Punjab, police said on Saturday. Mukesh Joshi and Sanjay Singh, both in their twenties, were arrested on Friday during a checking on the national highway between Gairsain and Karnaprayag, Chamoli police said. A total of 405 tin canisters full of illegal resin were seized from the truck, they said, adding that the truck was also taken into possession.

The duo were taking the resin to Punjab to sell it. Extracted from pine trees, resin is a forest produce used to make coatings, adhesives, and varnishes, among other products.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands Asia for Rs 1,494 crore

Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off; US FDA approves GSK's blood cancer therapy and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft on Friday

(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023