UP: PM Modi to inaugurate Atal residential schools on September 23

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will formally inaugurate all the 18 Atal Residential Schools, one of the pro-rural and pro-poor initiatives of the Yogi Adityanath government on September 23, said an official statement. "As a part of the Yogi government's initiative, children starting their education in the free government boarding schools known as Atal Residential Schools will get the opportunity to interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi," said an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Notably, the Prime Minister will formally inaugurate the Atal Residential Schools established at all the 18 divisional headquarters of the state from Varanasi on September 23, it added. On this occasion, the Prime Minister will interact with children directly in Varanasi and also have online conversations with children from other regional headquarters.

In the preparations for this event, Atal Residential School in Gorakhpur has also been included for a virtual interaction with PM Modi, said the statement. As per the statement, "The establishment of Atal Residential Schools in all the divisional headquarters of the state by the Yogi government is an innovative initiative to provide excellent residential facilities and quality education free of cost to the children of labourers and destitute children due to COVID-19 in the state."

The first academic session has already begun in the Atal Residential Schools established by the Yogi government. In the first session, based on the merit of the divisional-level entrance examination, 80 students (40 boys and 40 girls) were admitted to Class Six in these schools, it added. The first academic session of Atal Residential School, located in Sahjanwa, Gorakhpur and operated under the Uttar Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, was inaugurated at an admission ceremony held on September 11, it said.

It is worth noting that the students are being provided excellent accommodation, food, studies and extra-curricular activities at the school. They are enthusiastically participating in every activity with full dedication, said the statement. Meanwhile, the excitement of these students has increased further regarding the possibility of communicating with the Prime Minister, it said further.

Principal of Atal Residential School Ajit Kumar Singh, said that a friendly environment has been created for the children here, from the hostel to the school. He mentioned that every convenience and need of the children is being taken care of, and they are actively participating in every activity scheduled from morning until evening, said the statement.

According to Deputy Labor Commissioner Amit Kumar Mishra, all Atal Residential Schools will be formally inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi, it said. During the inauguration, he may also interact with the children. While the final decision is pending, preliminary preparations have begun for 'two-way' communication with PM Modi, said the official statement. (ANI)

