Left Menu

MP rains: CM Shivraj Singh holds meet, says situation under control

Amid incessant rainfall in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday chaired a meeting to review the situation in the state.

ANI | Updated: 17-09-2023 07:23 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 07:23 IST
MP rains: CM Shivraj Singh holds meet, says situation under control
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid incessant rainfall in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday chaired a meeting to review the situation in the state. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, he said the situation was under control and, if needed, the Air force and the Army will be roped in for rescue operation.

"I am in touch with the collectors and other officials of the affected areas — Khargone, Barwani, Dhar, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Alirajpur and Indore. The situation is under control and NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed. If needed, we will also rope in the Army and the Air Force," the CM said. "However, we are hoping that by morning the water level will come down. For now, we are continuously monitoring the situation and necessary steps are being taken," CM Chouhan added.

On Saturday, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team rescued eight persons, about 300 sheep and six camels stranded on the island of Moran River due to excessive rainfall in Narmadapuram district, an official said. All these persons are the residents of Rajasthan and they are shepherds. They had come here some time ago and got stuck due to the continuous heavy rainfall in the district in the last 24 hours.

District Home Guard Commandant, Rajesh Kumar Jain, said, "We received information from Bisoni Kala village in Shivpur police station area in the district that some people are stranded on the island and there are also some animals as well. The SDRF team was immediately dispatched to the spot and eventually rescued the stranded people and livestock." A six-member team from the district headquarters conducted the rescue operation. Water flowing from both sides of the river led to flooding, Jain said.

According to Indore Meteorological Department official Hiralal Khapedia, a total of over 39 inches of rainfall was recorded till Saturday afternoon.  (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
3
Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable development goals

Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable devel...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by October; NASA names chief of UFO research; panel sees no alien evidence and more

Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by Oc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023