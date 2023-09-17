Left Menu

Kolkata Port offers 25pc rebate on reefer power charges to boost perishable cargo exports

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-09-2023 17:22 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 17:22 IST
Kolkata Port, now known as Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, has offered a 25 per cent waiver on reefer container electricity charges for perishable exports at Kolkata Dock System to attract exporters of eastern and northeastern region who use other ports to ship their cargo, an official said on Sunday.

The discount on power for reefers, short for refrigerated containers, will help Kolkata Port to boost exports of perishables considerably from here, the official said.

These refrigerated containers play a pivotal role in maintaining the freshness and quality of perishable goods during transportation.

''We have the largest infrastructure for reefer container park in the eastern coast and our aim is to take capacity utilisation to 70 per cent in the near term from below 50 per cent now. The rebate benefit will attract more cargo,'' deputy chairman Samrat Rahi told PTI.

Rahi said the discount, which will be available to exporters for a year from now, will put Khidderpore dock in advantageous position compared to other east coast ports.

''Rebate has been introduced after suggestions from exporters including Inland Container Depots in eastern coast which are shipping cargo to West coast,'' Rahi said.

Considering the average dwell time of reefer containers, around Rs 4,000 per TEU (tonne equivalent units) will be saved for exporters.

The discount will cut our margin on power charges but with higher volume, our overall profitability will rise, the Kolkata docks executive said.

The port offers strategic benefit to states of West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, and the Northeast, said Rathendra Raman, chairman of SMP.

Shrimps are key perishables exported from Bengal and Odisha, while huge quantities of meat are exported from the Bihar/Bengal border area of Krishangunj. Bengal alone exports shrimps worth Rs 4,000 crore a year.

