Kochi, Lakshadweep witness live inauguration of PM Vishwakarma Project

The launch of the PM Vishwakarma project, a central scheme for the upliftment of traditional artists, sculptors, and artisans in India, was witnessed at Vinayaka Mandapam, Kadavanthra, Kochi, on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the PM Vishwakarma project at India International Center in Dwarka, Delhi on Vishwakarma Day. The inauguration ceremony was witnessed LIVE at various regional centers in India including Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi.

The Scheme provides Rs 15,000 for purchasing tool kits and unsecured loans of Rs 2 lakhs to traditional artisans. According to the officials, the scheme is all set to revolutionize the arts and crafts industry of India. By providing a platform for skilled artisans to showcase their skills and contribute to the country's rich cultural heritage, the initiative promises to promote economic growth and help countless artisans flourish.

In Kochi, Coir Board Chairman Kuppuramu was the chief guest on the occasion. He said that the PM Vishwakarma project was an important step to revive, sustain and promote India's traditional handicraft skills. He said that even the words of some languages which were widely used in the field of handicrafts were lost, but this was an attempt to revive them.

Kuppuramu also said that Kerala was a state which still preserved the rich diversity in the field of handicrafts and sculpture. However, it was necessary to pass on traditional knowledge to the next generations through education. PM Vishwakarma was an expression of the Prime Minister's vision to transform India into a new nation, he added.

Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden also spoke on the occasion. Live Streaming was also organised in all islands of Lakshadweep. The main programme was held at Kavaratti where Minister of State for Railways and Textiles, Darshana Vikram Jardosh was the Chief Guest. The launch of the Scheme was received with great enthusiasm by artisans from various fields. (ANI)

