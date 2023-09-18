Yogi govt to mark Bhamashah Jayanti as 'Traders’ Welfare Day' on June 29

Left Menu

According to an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office, "The Department of Culture has prepared a detailed action plan and has started raising awareness about the importance of the event among people."

In order to remember the sacrifices made by 'Danveer Bhamashah', who refused the slavery of the Mughals, the Yogi government is gearing up to celebrate Bhamashah Jayanti as Traders Welfare Day on a grand note across Uttar Pradesh on June 29, said an official statement. According to an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office, "The Department of Culture has prepared a detailed action plan and has started raising awareness about the importance of the event among people."

The government is also preparing to honour the businessmen and industrialists of Uttar Pradesh on the occasion, it said. It is noteworthy that demands and suggestions were presented before Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath regarding the celebration of Bhamashah Jayanti in the state this year, which CM Yogi gladly accepted and now the action plan for the grand celebration of the event is ready, it added.

In line with the intention of CM Yogi, the Chief Secretary has given clear instructions to the Department of Culture to coordinate with the State Tax Department, MSME, Urban Development, Rural Development, and Industrial Development to organise events to celebrate Bhamashah Jayanti at state, district and tehsil levels. As per the official statement, programs will feature exhibitions, with a notable presence of stalls showcasing ODOP items.

Simultaneously, the program will feature musical, dance, and theatrical performances based on the life of Bhamashah, his significance, and his support to Maharana Pratap, it said. Additionally, on Traders Welfare Day, an Investors Summit will be organised in each district of the state to recognize and honour industrialists investing in the region.

Furthermore, the prestigious Bhamashah Award will be presented to the businessperson who contributes the highest tax in the state at an annual state-level grand event in Lucknow to mark the occasion, it said. Over Rs 1.70 crore will be provided to Uttar Pradesh Sangeet Natak Academy for organizing the state-level cultural event related to Traders Welfare Day on Bhamashah Jayanti in Uttar Pradesh, said the statement.

The financial support will be extended by 6 departments, including Rs 30 lakh by the Tourism Department, Rs 30 lakh by the Information and Public Relations Department, Rs 20 lakh by MSME, Rs 20 lakh by the Khadi and Village Industries Department, Rs 20 lakh by the Social Welfare Department and Rs 50 lakh by the Culture Department. These funds will be transferred to the designated account for the event, said the official statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

