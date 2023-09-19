Left Menu

Ukraine should remember help it receives from Poland, says Polish president

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 19-09-2023 22:13 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 22:08 IST
Ukraine should remember help it receives from Poland, says Polish president
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@AndrzejDuda)
  • Country:
  • Poland

Ukraine should remember that it receives help from Poland, the Polish president said on Tuesday, amid a deepening row between the countries over agricultural imports.

"It would be good for Ukraine to remember that it receives help from us and to remember that we are also a transit country to Ukraine," Andrzej Duda told reporters in New York following an address to the United Nations General Assembly.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US government restarts delivery of free COVID tests; Anti-obesity drugs can shrink more than patients and more

Health News Roundup: US government restarts delivery of free COVID tests; An...

 Global
2
The Derma Co crosses Rs 350 crore annual run rate

The Derma Co crosses Rs 350 crore annual run rate

 India
3
UK stocks climb as surprise inflation dip spurs rate-pause bets

UK stocks climb as surprise inflation dip spurs rate-pause bets

 United Kingdom
4
German interior ministry says Huawei restrictions won't cost telecoms firms - media

German interior ministry says Huawei restrictions won't cost telecoms firms ...

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023