Ukraine should remember help it receives from Poland, says Polish president
Ukraine should remember that it receives help from Poland, the Polish president said on Tuesday, amid a deepening row between the countries over agricultural imports.
"It would be good for Ukraine to remember that it receives help from us and to remember that we are also a transit country to Ukraine," Andrzej Duda told reporters in New York following an address to the United Nations General Assembly.
