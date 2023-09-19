Ukraine should remember help it receives from Poland, says Polish president

Ukraine should remember that it receives help from Poland, the Polish president said on Tuesday, amid a deepening row between the countries over agricultural imports.

"It would be good for Ukraine to remember that it receives help from us and to remember that we are also a transit country to Ukraine," Andrzej Duda told reporters in New York following an address to the United Nations General Assembly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)