Left Menu

China trials 1,400 mile highway in economic corridor with Mongolia, Russia

China and Russia are boosting overland cross-border connectivity in the Russian Far East, as well as deep in the heart of Eurasia as their trade ties expand.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 22-09-2023 21:38 IST | Created: 22-09-2023 21:11 IST
China trials 1,400 mile highway in economic corridor with Mongolia, Russia
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • China

A convoy of nine trucks left Xinjiang in northwest China on Friday for Novosibirsk in a trial of an ambitious transnational highway, a key route in a broader economic corridor envisioned by China, Mongolia and Russia, according to Chinese state media. The trucks departed from Xinjiang's Urumqi and will arrive in Novosibirsk, Russia's third-largest city, after traversing 2,250 km (1,400 miles) on a six-day journey and transiting in Mongolia.

The Asia Highway 4 (AH4) is the second international road link connecting China, Mongolia and Russia. It is also part of an ambitious project aimed at boosting trade of energy and natural resources beyond China and Russia to include Mongolia under a trilateral pact to create a new model of regional cooperation. About 577 kilometres of the AH4 lies in China, while 758 kilometres of the highway is in Mongolia and 918 kilometres in Russia. The AH4 will play a "pivotal" role in shaping the China-Mongolia-Russia economic corridor, an official from the Chinese transport ministry said at the Urumqi launch ceremony.

Mongolia is expanding its ties with China and Russia, especially after the reopening of China's borders this year with the lifting of COVID restrictions, leveraging on its geographical position as a transportation hub for the region. China and Russia are boosting overland cross-border connectivity in the Russian Far East, as well as deep in the heart of Eurasia as their trade ties expand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
2
Fast Lean Pro Reviews (FAKE Hype Exposed) Real Customer Results or Waste of Money?

Fast Lean Pro Reviews (FAKE Hype Exposed) Real Customer Results or Waste of ...

 Global
3
Sofia Kenin beats Leylah Fernandez, advances to Guadalajara semifinals

Sofia Kenin beats Leylah Fernandez, advances to Guadalajara semifinals

 Maxico
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 22

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 22

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023