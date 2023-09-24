Asian Games: Indian rowers Arjun-Arvind pair wins silver in men's lightweight doubles sculls

Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh won a silver medal for India in the men's lightweight doubles sculls event in rowing at the Asian Games here on Sunday.

The Indian duo finished second with a timing of 6:28.18s behind China's Junjie Fan and Man Sun, who won gold with 6:23.16s.

The Uzbekistan pair of Shakhzod Nurmatov and Sobirjon Safaroliyev bagged the bronze clocking 6:33.42s.

