Asian Games: Indian rowers Arjun-Arvind pair wins silver in men's lightweight doubles sculls
PTI | Hangzhou | Updated: 24-09-2023 08:01 IST | Created: 24-09-2023 08:01 IST
- Country:
- China
Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh won a silver medal for India in the men's lightweight doubles sculls event in rowing at the Asian Games here on Sunday.
The Indian duo finished second with a timing of 6:28.18s behind China's Junjie Fan and Man Sun, who won gold with 6:23.16s.
The Uzbekistan pair of Shakhzod Nurmatov and Sobirjon Safaroliyev bagged the bronze clocking 6:33.42s.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
R. Praggnanandhaa, Now Nida Anjum Chelat: Young Indians Continue Stellar Show in Global Sports
G20 first spouses see breakthroughs in Indian agriculture at IARI, enjoy farm-to-fork millet experience
A journey of grit, determination, Manipur village girl now officer in Indian Army
197 officers pass out from OTA in TN, join Indian army
G20 Dinner: International delegates embrace Indian fashion, Japan First Lady dons a saree