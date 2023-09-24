Private bus hits rock on slope near Ambaji in Gujarat’s Banaskantha, 35 pilgrims injured
The police further said that the injured were admitted to a hospital for treatment while seriously injured people were sent to Palanpur Civil Hospital.
As many as 35 pilgrims returning from Ambaji on a private bus were injured after the vehicle moving down a slope hit a rock on the roadside in Gujarat's Banaskantha district on Sunday, the police said. However, no casuality has been reported so far.
The police further said that the injured were admitted to a hospital for treatment while seriously injured people were sent to Palanpur Civil Hospital. "35 people were injured after a bus returning from Ambaji hit a mountain. The injured were admitted to a hospital for treatment. Seriously injured people were sent to Palanpur Civil Hospital for further treatment," Banaskantha Superintendent of Police (SP) Axayraj Makavana said. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
