Private bus hits rock on slope near Ambaji in Gujarat’s Banaskantha, 35 pilgrims injured

The police further said that the injured were admitted to a hospital for treatment while seriously injured people were sent to Palanpur Civil Hospital.

ANI | Updated: 24-09-2023 22:30 IST | Created: 24-09-2023 22:30 IST
Private bus hits rock on slope near in Gujarat’s Banaskantha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 35 pilgrims returning from Ambaji on a private bus were injured after the vehicle moving down a slope hit a rock on the roadside in Gujarat's Banaskantha district on Sunday, the police said. However, no casuality has been reported so far.

The police further said that the injured were admitted to a hospital for treatment while seriously injured people were sent to Palanpur Civil Hospital. "35 people were injured after a bus returning from Ambaji hit a mountain. The injured were admitted to a hospital for treatment. Seriously injured people were sent to Palanpur Civil Hospital for further treatment," Banaskantha Superintendent of Police (SP) Axayraj Makavana said. (ANI)

