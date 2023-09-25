Left Menu

One dead, four injured in incident at Iran's Bandar Abbas refinery -state news

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2023 19:16 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 18:28 IST
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

One person has died and four others were injured in an incident at Iran's southern refinery of Bandar Abbas last week, Iranian state media reported on Monday. The Iranian Oil Ministry's Shana news agency said the incident occurred late on Sept. 22 during emergency repairs, adding that five maintenance workers were hurt, with one worker since dying of their injuries.

"During the emergency repair operation in one of the process units of this refinery, five people were injured, and one of the injured died on Monday," an official from Bandar Abbas refinery told state media. The incident did not impact production at the refinery, which is one of Iran's largest, Shana added.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

