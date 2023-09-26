CBI raids six places in West Bengal regarding teacher recruitment scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided around six locations in West Bengal on Tuesday regarding an alleged corruption case involving the appointment of ineligible candidates as assistant teachers in primary schools. CBI has today conducted searches at around 6 locations, including Behala, Salt Lake, Kolkata, and Howrah, at the premises of private persons related to private companies, during further investigation of a case. During searches, incriminating documents and articles have been recovered, according to a CBI official.

The case was registered on June 9, 2022 on the orders of the Hon’ble High Court, Calcutta, on the allegations of giving appointments to ineligible candidates as assistant teachers in primary schools, the official said. A charge sheet was filed on May 18, 2023, and further investigation was kept open, the official added. (ANI)

