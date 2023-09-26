Left Menu

CBI raids six places in West Bengal regarding teacher recruitment scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided around six locations in West Bengal on Tuesday regarding an alleged corruption case involving the appointment of ineligible candidates as assistant teachers in primary schools.

ANI | Updated: 26-09-2023 23:22 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 21:35 IST
CBI raids six places in West Bengal regarding teacher recruitment scam
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided around six locations in West Bengal on Tuesday regarding an alleged corruption case involving the appointment of ineligible candidates as assistant teachers in primary schools. CBI has today conducted searches at around 6 locations, including Behala, Salt Lake, Kolkata, and Howrah, at the premises of private persons related to private companies, during further investigation of a case. During searches, incriminating documents and articles have been recovered, according to a CBI official.

The case was registered on June 9, 2022 on the orders of the Hon’ble High Court, Calcutta, on the allegations of giving appointments to ineligible candidates as assistant teachers in primary schools, the official said. A charge sheet was filed on May 18, 2023, and  further  investigation was kept open, the official added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian electronics industry with unprecedented participation in Bengaluru

Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian ...

 India
2
Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

 India
3
Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff shortages; Novo Nordisk and Valo to research cardiometabolic treatments and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff...

 Global
4
Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023