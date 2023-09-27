Kerala's Kanthalloor wins 'Best Tourism Village Gold' award

Kerala's Kanthalloor has won the Gold award for Best Tourism Village Implemented with the Participation of People on Wednesday. The award was announced by the Ministry of Tourism.

"The small village of Kanthalloor, in Idukki district takes a big leap. Kanthalloor village has been chosen by the Ministry of Tourism as the Best Tourism Village 2023 and won the Gold on World Tourism Day," Kerala Tourism said in a post on 'X'. "Kanthalloor" is the area where the STREET (Sustainable, Tangible, Responsible, Experiential, Ethnic, Tourism) Project of the state Tourism Department was implemented in the Munnar region of Kerala's Idukki district.

According to officials, the award has been given for implementation of the project with people's participation leading to the growth of tourism. The Responsible Tourism Mission implemented the project in association with the panchayat.

The environment friendly tourism program was implemented through the Green Circuit Project. Speaking on the development, Tourism minister PA Muhammad Riaz said that it is proud that the Kerala model is being accepted in the country.

Earlier on Friday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Biswanath Ghat of Sonitpur district has been selected as the Best Tourism Village of India 2023 by the Ministry of Tourism. "Happy to share that Biswanath Ghat has been selected as the Best Tourism Village of India 2023 by the Ministry of Tourism. Selected from amongst 791 applications from 31 States and UTs, Biswanath Ghat's selection reflects the huge efforts that our Govt have taken in promoting rural tourism in Assam," Sarma posted on X.

The Best Tourism Villages Competition seeks to honor a village that best exemplifies a rural tourism destination. It showcase the renowned cultural and natural assets, preserves and promotes community-based values, goods, and lifestyles of the villages in India. It promotes the commitment of the villages towards sustainability in all of its aspects - economic, social, and environmental. Its goal is to make tourism one of the drivers of positive change, rural development, and community well-being. (ANI)

