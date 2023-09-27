Left Menu

Police officer killed, 3 others injured as vehicle falls into gorge in J-K's Ramban

According to police, the incident took place on the Chanderkot-Rajgarh link road. The victims were coming from Chanderkot and going to Rajgarh, Madhya Pradesh.

  • Country:
  • India

A special police officer (SPO) was killed while three others, including two police officers and a teacher, sustained injuries when the vehicle they were travelling in veered off the road and plunged into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban, officials said on Wednesday. According to police, the incident took place on the Chanderkot-Rajgarh link road. The victims were coming from Chanderkot and going to Rajgarh, Madhya Pradesh.

The deceased SPO (Jammu and Kashmir police) was identified as Swami Raj. While those injured in the accident include Constable Sewa Singh of Rajgarh, Selection Grade Constable Pervez Ahmed, and teacher Joginder Singh. They were later taken to the district hospital in Ramban where (SPO) was declared dead. Those injured in the accident were referred to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC) in Jammu, and are undergoing treatment at the GMC hospital, police said.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

