Pegatron resumes iPhone production in phased manner

Apple's vendor Pegatron has resumed production of iPhones in a phased manner at its factory in Tamil Nadu after a fire accident, according to government sources.

A minor fire at the factory of Taiwanese component maker Pegatron on Saturday led to a temporary halt in production.

''Pegatron has resumed iPhone production in a phased manner today,'' one of the sources said.

An email query sent to Pegatron remained unanswered.

Initial investigation revealed a short circuit as the reason for the fire at the factory in Mahindra World City, situated about 60 km south of Chennai.

Pegatron produces around 10 per cent of total iPhones made in India, according to industry sources.

After the fire incidence, a Pegatron spokesperson had said that at the Company's factory in Chennai, India, on the evening of the 24th local time, there was a spark incident, which is currently under control..

''There are no injuries, no casualties nor damage to other assets. The cause of accident is currently under investigation by relevant authority, and the incident does not have significant financial or operational impact to Pegatron Corporation,'' the spokesperson had said.

