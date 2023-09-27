Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar terms corruption "killer of democracy and growth"

Terming "corruption as a killer of democracy and growth," Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said that in recent years, significant strides have been made to "neutralise" the power corridors of influence wielded by "power brokers." Delivering an address at the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani here, he underlined the importance of justice, democracy, education, and innovation in shaping India's future.

The Vice President stressed that society cannot truly progress without ensuring justice for all, particularly emphasizing the rights and entitlements of women. He commended the recent passage of the 'Naari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' as a historic milestone, recognizing women's rights and dignity, according to a press release by the Vice President's Secretariat.

Education, according to the Vice-President, stands as the most "effective and impactful" means of improving lives and advancing the growth of India. He praised students as agents of change and vital participants in the democratic process, urging them to hold their representatives accountable.

Dhankhar reiterated that every citizen has the right to petition Parliament, reinforcing the significance of citizen participation in democracy. Reflecting on India's global role, Dhankhar highlighted India's successful G-20 presidency and the inclusion of the African Union in the G-20, aligning with India's civilizational ethos, the release said.

He also acknowledged the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) as a transformative global initiative. India's remarkable journey from a member of the 'Fragile Five' to the 'Big Five' among global economies was noted by Dhankhar.

He emphasized India's acclaim for achievements in financial inclusion and digital transactions on the world stage.

Stressing that no individual is above the law, Dhankhar called upon citizens to proactively combat "Anti-Bharat narratives that taint, tarnish and diminish our institutions." Research and development's paramount importance was underscored by the Vice-President, who encouraged innovation and the generation of transformative ideas.

He also announced that five interns from BITS Pilani would be assisting the Chairman, Rajya Sabha in the forthcoming Winter Session of Parliament. The event was also attended by Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister of State for Law & Justice, Parliamentary Affairs, and Culture, Professor V Ramgopal Rao, Vice-Chancellor of BITS Pilani, Professor Sudhirkumar Barai, Director, faculty members, students, and other dignitaries. (ANI)

