Uttarakhand: CM Dhami plants 4000 tulip bulbs at his official residence

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami along with his wife Geeta Dhami on Thursday planted 4000 bulbs of 17 species of tulips at the Chief Minister's residence complex on Thursday. The Chief Minister took information about tulip gardening from garden in-charge Deepak Purohit and gave instructions to prepare an action plan for its commercial production in the coming years.

Last year, 400 bulbs of four species of tulips were planted in the CM residence complex. This year, black and purple bicolour tulips will be the centre of attraction at the Chief Minister's residence.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also inspected various horticultural works on campus and appreciated such efforts by observing the works of vegetable production, mushroom production, as well as different species of flowers. Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a meeting with senior officials at the government residence on Thursday regarding the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023.

The Global Investors Summit is to be held in Dehradun on December 8-9. (ANI)

