Left Menu

Uttarakhand: CM Dhami plants 4000 tulip bulbs at his official residence

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami along with his wife Geeta Dhami on Thursday planted 4000 bulbs of 17 species of tulips at the Chief Minister's residence complex on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 07-12-2023 20:08 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 20:08 IST
Uttarakhand: CM Dhami plants 4000 tulip bulbs at his official residence
CM Dhami along with his wife Geeta Dhami launches plantation program of 4000 tulip bulbs. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami along with his wife Geeta Dhami on Thursday planted 4000 bulbs of 17 species of tulips at the Chief Minister's residence complex on Thursday. The Chief Minister took information about tulip gardening from garden in-charge Deepak Purohit and gave instructions to prepare an action plan for its commercial production in the coming years.

Last year, 400 bulbs of four species of tulips were planted in the CM residence complex. This year, black and purple bicolour tulips will be the centre of attraction at the Chief Minister's residence.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also inspected various horticultural works on campus and appreciated such efforts by observing the works of vegetable production, mushroom production, as well as different species of flowers. Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a meeting with senior officials at the government residence on Thursday regarding the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023.

The Global Investors Summit is to be held in Dehradun on December 8-9. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global
4
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023