Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh CM disburses Rs 8 cr financial aid to junior lawyers

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday disbursed Rs 8 crore to 2,807 eligible junior lawyers as financial aid under the YSR Law Nestham scheme.The scheme aims to help junior lawyers who have finished their course until they settle down in their profession by giving them Rs 5,000 per month. This is the second tranche of financial aid given under YSR Law Nestham in 2023 for the six-month period from June to December.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 11-12-2023 15:48 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 15:23 IST
Andhra Pradesh CM disburses Rs 8 cr financial aid to junior lawyers
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday disbursed Rs 8 crore to 2,807 eligible junior lawyers as financial aid under the 'YSR Law Nestham' scheme.

The scheme aims to help junior lawyers who have finished their course until they settle down in their profession by giving them Rs 5,000 per month. This is the second tranche of financial aid given under 'YSR Law Nestham' in 2023 for the six-month period from June to December. ''I would like to request every lawyer brother and sister to help poor people in a humanitarian way similar to how the government is helping you,'' the Chief Minister said, addressing beneficiary lawyers from across the state. Noting that the scheme gives Rs 60,000 per annum per lawyer and is being implemented for the last four years, Reddy said the state government spent Rs 50 crore on YSR Law Nestham.

Further, the CM observed that a Rs 100 crore advocates welfare trust has also been set up under the leadership of the Advocate General and others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region: CEO Stefan Borgas

RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region:...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emergency abortion and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Gaza health situation is 'catastrophic': WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
4
Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national election amid violence

Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national ...

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023