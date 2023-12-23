Lucknow: UP CM gifts tractors to farmers on birth anniversary of Chaudhary Charan Singh

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath paid tribute at the statue of former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary on Saturday and gifted tractors to 51 farmers under the 'Krishak Uphar Yojana'. A total of 93 farmers have been shortlisted following lucky draws for free distribution of tractors in the state and 51 of them received the keys from the chief minister on the occasion.

CM Yogi is also scheduled to unveil a 51-foot-tall statue of Chaudhary Charan Singh in Moradabad's Bilari Assembly and will also hold a conference and honour farmers. SP leader and MLA Bilari Assembly, Mohammad Faheem Irfan, also welcomed the installation of the statue and said, "It's a proud moment for us that a 50-foot-tall statue is being installed here and I welcome the chief minister. We hope that CM will make some new announcements and that the constituency will get some gifts from CM."

Chaudhary Charan Singh served as the fifth Prime Minister of India from July 1979 to January 1980. He was also the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh twice and served as a Union minister in Morarji Desai's cabinet as well. (ANI)

