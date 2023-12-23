Left Menu

Sundaram Home Finance to disburse Rs 10 cr small biz loans in north TN

The town also attracts lakhs of tourists and devotees around the year. Next year, the company would further look at expanding in Arani, Ambur and Tirupattur, the statement said.On the operations in Telangana, Sundaram Home Finance said it has planned to double its small business loan branch network to 50 in the next nine to 12 months.Sundaram Home Finance registered a net profit of Rs 117 crore on disbursements of Rs 2,307 crore for the six month period ended September 30, 2023.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-12-2023 11:38 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 11:33 IST
Sundaram Home Finance to disburse Rs 10 cr small biz loans in north TN
sundaram home finance wikipedia Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Sundaram Home Finance has forayed into north Tamil Nadu as part of its vision to expand its presence in the state.

The city-based wholly owned subsidiary of non-banking finance company has drawn up plans to disburse Rs 10 crore in the first year of operations in the region.

Sundaram Home Finance has set up an exclusive small business loan branch in Kancheepuram which would offer loans of upto Rs 20 lakh to small businesses which seek funds to meet their working capital requirements to boost growth.

The branch in Kancheepuram is aimed at serving small businesses in the region as well as neighbouring Cheyyar, Vandavasi, Arakkonam, Walajabad, Oragadam and Sriperumbudur.

The company entered the small business loan segment in October 2022 and has opened 25 exclusive branches in south and western parts of Tamil Nadu disbursing Rs 65 crore in the first year of operations.

''Kancheepuram is a trading hub and the SMEs there have been doing well in recent times. The town also attracts lakhs of tourists and devotees around the year. We already have a strong presence in north TN for our home finance business and understand this market well,'' company MD Lakshminarayanan Duraiswamy said in a statement.

''We are confident of tapping into the opportunity in the small business loan segment in this region in the coming years,'' he added.

The company has set a target of disbursing Rs 10 crore in the initial phase of the launch in the region. Next year, the company would further look at expanding in Arani, Ambur and Tirupattur, the statement said.

On the operations in Telangana, Sundaram Home Finance said it has planned to double its small business loan branch network to 50 in the next nine to 12 months.

Sundaram Home Finance registered a net profit of Rs 117 crore on disbursements of Rs 2,307 crore for the six month period ended September 30, 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Colombia's cannabis industry in crisis over regulatory, political hurdles; Exclusive-India probe into bribery claim in toxic syrup tests nears completion and more

Health News Roundup: Colombia's cannabis industry in crisis over regulatory,...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Ionis-AstraZeneca's nerve disease drug; Cuba quietly authorizes euthanasia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Ionis-AstraZeneca's nerve disease drug;...

 Global
3
Isolation ward, other arrangements tightened at Dehradun's hospital amid new Covid variant scare

Isolation ward, other arrangements tightened at Dehradun's hospital amid new...

 India
4
OKX Leads the Way in Transparency and Trust with 14th Consecutive Proof of Reserves, Showing USD14.9 Billion in Primary Assets

OKX Leads the Way in Transparency and Trust with 14th Consecutive Proof of R...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023