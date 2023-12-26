"Atal ji's dream of building Ram temple fulfilled by PM Modi": Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis launched a scathing attack on Uddhav Thackeray without naming him regarding the Ram Temple and said the dream of the construction of Ram temple and removal of Article 370, that former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Bajpayee had seen was fulfilled in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Devendra Fadnavis was addressing people at an award ceremony being given in the name of former Prime Minister of India, late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, in Pune, Maharashtra on Monday evening.

"Opponents once asked in the Parliament to tease Atal ji, Atal ji, your Common Minimum Program has come but there is neither Ram Mandir nor Article 370 in it. Have you forgotten where it has gone, then Atal Ji replied that we can neither forget Ram Mandir nor 370. Today I am running a government of 22 parties. This is the common minimum program of these 22 parties, but I say with certainty that the day my party will form the government in this country, the Temple will also be built, 370 will also be removed...According to these words of Atal ji, the moment BJP's majority government came under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, 370 was gone, and the temple wil also be inaugurated on January 22..." Devendra Fadnavis said. Speaking further, in response to jibes by the opposition and especially Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray (without naming him) regarding the construction of Ram temple, Devendra Fadnavis said, "Today some people ask, is Ram Temple is your personal property. What is this? These are the same people who used to say that they would build the temple but would not tell the date, today we have built the temple and also told the date and if you have the courage then come to Ayodhya on the January 22 and we will show you what Ram Temple is. The dream that Atal ji had seen was fulfilled by PM Modi, Atal ji was always committed to the construction of Ram temple and removal of Article 370."

Devendra Fadnavis also presented the Atal Sanskriti Gaurav Award to Pune's senior singer, Padma Vibhushan Prabha Atre and entrepreneur Pramod Choudhary on the occasion of the Atal Sanskriti Gaurav Award distribution ceremony organized by the Sanskriti Pratishthan at Balgandharva Rangamandir, Pune on Monday. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had observed December 25 as a 'good governance' day to mark the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna awardee, Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The party had organised several events across the country to mark the birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Vajpayee was born on December 25, 1924, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, and served as the nation's prime minister three times. He passed away at AIIMS, New Delhi, on August 16, 2018. The purpose of Good Governance Day is to increase public access to various government programmes and services. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)