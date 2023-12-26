Left Menu

Manipur CM offers prayers at Gurudwara in Imphal West on occasion of 'Veer Bal Diwas'

In a post on X, N Biren Singh said that the supreme sacrifice of Guru Gobind Singh ji's sons shall continue to inspire generations and shall remain a symbol of bravery and courage in fighting against oppression.

ANI | Updated: 26-12-2023 22:22 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 22:22 IST
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh attended the observance of Veer Baal Diwas on Tuesday at a gurudwara in Imphal West and paid respect to 'Sahibzade' on the occasion. The Manipur CM offered prayers at Gurudwara in Thangal Bazar in Imphal West.

In a post on X, N Biren Singh said that the supreme sacrifice of Guru Gobind Singh ji's sons shall continue to inspire generations and shall remain a symbol of bravery and courage in fighting against oppression. "Attended the observance of Veer Baal Diwas-2023 at Gurudwara, Thangal Bazar, Imphal West. Paid respects to Guru Gobind Singh ji's sons, Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh who were martyred under Mughal rule. Their supreme sacrifices shall continue to inspire generations and shall remain a symbol of bravery and courage in fighting against oppression," he said.

On the day of the Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, on January 9, 2022, Prime Minister Modi announced that December 26 would be marked every year as 'Veer Bal Diwas', to mark the martyrdom of his sons Sahibzadas Baba Zorawar Singh Ji and Baba Fateh Singh Ji. The day also marks the birth anniversary of Udham Singh, a great revolutionary who avenged the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and Amritsar on Baisakhi in 1919 by killing General O'Dwyer, who ordered his forces to open fire on peaceful protesters in March 1940. Shaheed Udham Singh was later hanged by the British in London.

Born on December 26, 899, at Sunam in Punjab, Udham Singh was known as Sher Singh as a child. The Jallianwala Bagh massacre on April 13, 1919, left a life-long impact on Udham Singh. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a programme marking 'Veer Baal Diwas' at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam in the national capital on Tuesday, further advancing his idea of 'Sabka Saath'.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with Bharatiya Janta Party national president JP Nadda visited and offered prayers at Gurudwara Bara Sikh Sangat in Kolkata on the occasion of Veer Baal Diwas. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

