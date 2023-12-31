Himachal: Tourists throng Kullu-Manali to celebrate New Year

After witnessing an influx of tourists during Christmas, a large number of tourists are thronging Kullu-Manali to ring in the New Year. In view of the increased tourist influx, Himachal Tourism as well as all the hotels have made all kinds of preparations for the New Year celebration in Manali.

The tourists danced with the locals and the tourists had a lot of fun on the beat of drums on the famous Mall Road of Manali to ring in the New Year. Luvna Khan, a tourist who came to Manali from Mumbai, said, "I have reached Manali to celebrate the New Year. A large number of people have arrived here in order to celebrate the New Year. The culture of Himachal is very beautiful; it is nice to see the people here, the food and the mountains and rivers here."

Another tourist, Ritu, who came from Chandigarh to celebrate the New Year in Manali, shared her experience. "We have reached Kullu Manali in Himachal to celebrate the New Year. I am enjoying the culture of Himachal and the food here, including the special 'Siddu'. We also enjoyed the dance of women in traditional costumes," Ritu said. (ANI)

