Left Menu

IAEA says denied access to parts of Russia-controlled power station

Each side has accused the other of shelling around the station, Europe's largest, though its six reactors now produce no electricity. Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said inspectors at the plant had for two weeks had no access to the main halls of reactors one, two and six.

Reuters | Updated: 04-01-2024 05:12 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 05:12 IST
IAEA says denied access to parts of Russia-controlled power station

The head of the U.N. nuclear power watchdog said on Wednesday his inspectors had been denied access to parts of Ukraine's Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station and had yet to receive 2024 maintenance plans for the facility. The Zaporizhzhia plant was seized by Russia in the days following Moscow's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Each side has accused the other of shelling around the station, Europe's largest, though its six reactors now produce no electricity.

Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said inspectors at the plant had for two weeks had no access to the main halls of reactors one, two and six. "This is the first time that IAEA experts have not been granted access to a reactor hall of a unit that was in cold shutdown," Grossi said in a statement on the IAEA website.

"This is where the reactor core and spent fuel are located. The team will continue to request this access." Inspectors had also been restricted in their access to turbine halls at the plant in southeastern Ukraine, he said.

Grossi said the plant's operators had taken action to ensure back-up electricity supplies to the facility for instances when its main external power line is lost, which he described as a "repeated" occurrence. Losing its main power source has prompted concern as the plant needs power to cool its reactors, even when shut down. Difficulties have occurred in relying on a current backup line.

Grossi said the IAEA had asked the plant's operators for a maintenance schedule for 2024 "which has not yet been provided". The IAEA chief has visited the plant three times since the invasion - a complicated undertaking crossing the front lines of the 22-month-old conflict.

Grossi has repeatedly called for an end to fighting in the vicinity of the facility to avoid any catastrophic accidents. In his statement, he said IAEA staff had observed safety standards being upheld at Ukraine's three other working nuclear stations, though missiles and drones had flown close to two of them - Khmelnitskyi in the west and the South Ukraine plant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China; Weight-loss drugs: Who, and what, are they good for? and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China;...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Cam Carter, Kansas State hold off Chicago State; No. 21 Wisconsin's second-half surge sinks Iowa and more

Sports News Roundup: Cam Carter, Kansas State hold off Chicago State; No. 21...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Deepfakes deceive voters from India to Indonesia before elections

FEATURE-Deepfakes deceive voters from India to Indonesia before elections

 Global
4
Divya Pahuja, accused of gangster Gadoli's murder, killed in Gurugram hotel

Divya Pahuja, accused of gangster Gadoli's murder, killed in Gurugram hotel

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024