Industrialists Anil Ambani, Sunil Mittal arrive in Ayodhya for Pran Pratistha ceremony

Industrialists Sunil Bharti Mittal and Anil Ambani arrived in Ayodhya to attend the Pran Pratistha ceremony of Ram Lalla, scheduled later in the day. Also, the members of the Mukesh Ambani family will be present personally at Ayodhya to witness the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Antilia, the Ambani residence, is decorated as the nation gets ready to welcome Lord Shri Ram. An Anna Seva Bhandara was also being organized.

Ayodhya is set to go down in history with the much-awaited Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram Lalla at the Ram Temple on Monday. The Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram in the newly built Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya will be held at around noon. Earlier in October, 2023. The ceremonial journey leading up to the Pran Pratishtha included a seven-day ritual that commenced on January 16, 2024.

Earlier, the idol of Shri Ram Lalla, carved by renowned Mysuru sculptor Arun Yogiraj, was placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. The ceremony will be attended by representatives of all major spiritual and religious sects of the country. People from all walks of life including representatives of various tribal communities will also attend the ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address this gathering on the occasion.

The Prime Minister will interact with workers associated with the construction of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir. The Prime Minister will also visit the Kuber Tila, where the ancient Mandir of Bhagwan Shiv has been restored. He will also perform Pooja and Darshan at this restored temple. The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is constructed in traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width 250 feet and height is 161 feet; and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors. The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods, and goddesses. In the main sanctum sanctorum at ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)