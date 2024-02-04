Left Menu

JNU, Odisha govt signs MoU for establishment of Biju Patnaik Special Centre for Odia studies

The Odisha government and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) signed an MoU on Sunday for the establishment of the Biju Patnaik Special Centre for Odia Studies at JNU.

ANI | Updated: 04-02-2024 20:49 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 20:48 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Odisha government and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) signed an MoU on Sunday for the establishment of the Biju Patnaik Special Centre for Odia Studies at JNU. With a generous contribution from the state government of one-time non-recurring corpus money for the endowment amounting to Rs. 10 crore, the proposed Biju Patnaik Special Centre aims to delve into the leadership, governance, and contributions of the visionary leader of India, the Bhoomiputra of Indonesia and the former Chief Minister of Odisha, Biju Patnaik.

It plans to initiate a Master's Program covering various facets of Odia Studies, strengthen cultural bonds with the Odisha Diaspora, and promote contemporary Odia literature and art. The MoU was signed in the presence of Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, Minister of Higher Education, Chief Secy Pradeep Kumar Jena, Development Commissioner-cum-ACS Smt Anu Garg, and Commissioner-cum-Secy OLLC Sujata R. Karthikeyan.

On behalf of the Govt. of Odisha, Commissioner-Secy Higher Education Deptt. Arabind Agrawal and Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit from JNU, New Delhi, signed the MoU. The focus areas of this special center include international teaching and research in Odia language and literature, exploring historical maritime linkages of the Kalinga Empire with Southeast Asia, diasporic connections, and promoting contemporary Odia culture through publications and collaborative research.

Other senior officers of the HE Deptt, Odisha and Prof. Udaynath Sahu from Adikabi Sarala Das Chair, JNU, were present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

