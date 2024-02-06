Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik highlights importance of Odia language at World Conference in Bhubaneshwar

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik attended the valedictory function of the first Biswa Odia Bhasa Sammilani (World Odia Language Conference) in Bhubaneswar on Monday. The three-day conference, inaugurated by CM Patnaik on February 3, saw the participation of more than 10 thousand Odia scholars, including linguists, researchers, and students. The Speaker of the Odisha Assembly, ministers, and MLAs also took part in the conference held at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar.

"The Odia language is our future," said the Chief Minister during his address. BJD MLA and Vice-President Debi Mishra expressed, "This is a moment of pride for Odisha. Language determines the future of the state."

Industry and Energy Minister Pratap Dev remarked, "This language conference showcases our art and culture." Earlier, on Sunday, the Odisha government and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) signed an MoU for the establishment of the Biju Patnaik Special Centre for Odia Studies at JNU. With a generous contribution of one-time non-recurring corpus money from the state government amounting to Rs 10 crore, the proposed Biju Patnaik Special Centre aims to delve into the leadership, governance, and contributions of the visionary leader Biju Patnaik.

He was not only a leader of India but also the Bhoomiputra of Indonesia and the former Chief Minister of Odisha. The centre plans to initiate a Master's Program covering various facets of Odia Studies, strengthen cultural bonds with the Odisha Diaspora, and promote contemporary Odia literature and art.

The MoU signing took place in the presence of Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, Minister of Higher Education, Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena, Development Commissioner-cum-ACS Anu Garg, and Commissioner-cum-Secretary OLLC Sujata R. Karthikeyan. Commissioner-Secretary Higher Education Department Arabind Agrawal and Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit from JNU, New Delhi, signed the MoU on behalf of the Govt. of Odisha. The focus areas of this special center include international teaching and research in Odia language and literature, exploring historical maritime linkages of the Kalinga Empire with Southeast Asia, diasporic connections, and promoting contemporary Odia culture through publications and collaborative research. (ANI)

