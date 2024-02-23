TN BJP chief Annamalai resumes 'En Mann En Makkal' padayatra in Tenkasi

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai resumed the 'En Mann En Makkal' padayatra in the Tenkasi district on Friday. Annamalai had started the padayatra from Rameshwaram on July 28. As of February 23, the Yatra has entered its 102nd Day.

K Annamalai on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the party's 'En Mann En Makkal' padayatra on its concluding day. The BJP chief said that PM Modi who is set to embark on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu, will join the padayatra on February 27 and will also attend various events on February 28.

The padayatra led by Annamalai will enter its 234th constituency Palladam in Tirupur district on February 27, which will be its last. According to sources, PM Modi is scheduled to hold a massive rally in Palladam to conclude the Yatra.

BJP national president JP Nadda joined the yatra in Chennai when it completed 200 constituencies earlier this month. Union Minister Amit Shah flagged off the six-month-long padayatra in Rameshwaram in July last year.

A significant presence of BJP State District Union executives, party members, and the general public was observed during the pada yatra. During the launch, Amit Shah said that 'En Mann, En Makkal' is to make Tamil Nadu free from family dynastic politics and corruption and to improve the law and order situation in the state.

"This Yatra is not only a political Yatra; the "En Mann En Makkal" (My Land, My People) Yatra is a Yatra to spread the Tamil language worldwide. It is to make Tamil Nadu free from family dynastic politics and corruption and to improve the law and order situation in the state. It is a yatra to end corruption and start development work," Amit Shah said. (ANI)

