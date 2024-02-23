Left Menu

TN BJP chief Annamalai resumes 'En Mann En Makkal' padayatra in Tenkasi

Annamalai had started the padayatra from Rameshwaram on July 28. As of February 23, the Yatra has entered its 102nd Day.

ANI | Updated: 23-02-2024 22:02 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 22:02 IST
TN BJP chief Annamalai resumes 'En Mann En Makkal' padayatra in Tenkasi
BJP chief K Annamalai resumes padayatra in Tenkasi (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai resumed the 'En Mann En Makkal' padayatra in the Tenkasi district on Friday. Annamalai had started the padayatra from Rameshwaram on July 28. As of February 23, the Yatra has entered its 102nd Day.

K Annamalai on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the party's 'En Mann En Makkal' padayatra on its concluding day. The BJP chief said that PM Modi who is set to embark on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu, will join the padayatra on February 27 and will also attend various events on February 28.

The padayatra led by Annamalai will enter its 234th constituency Palladam in Tirupur district on February 27, which will be its last. According to sources, PM Modi is scheduled to hold a massive rally in Palladam to conclude the Yatra.

BJP national president JP Nadda joined the yatra in Chennai when it completed 200 constituencies earlier this month. Union Minister Amit Shah flagged off the six-month-long padayatra in Rameshwaram in July last year.

A significant presence of BJP State District Union executives, party members, and the general public was observed during the pada yatra. During the launch, Amit Shah said that 'En Mann, En Makkal' is to make Tamil Nadu free from family dynastic politics and corruption and to improve the law and order situation in the state.

"This Yatra is not only a political Yatra; the "En Mann En Makkal" (My Land, My People) Yatra is a Yatra to spread the Tamil language worldwide. It is to make Tamil Nadu free from family dynastic politics and corruption and to improve the law and order situation in the state. It is a yatra to end corruption and start development work," Amit Shah said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

 Global
2
Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

 France
3
UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

 Global
4
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024