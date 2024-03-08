Andhra: Inter-state smugglers of exotic wild animals apprehended by Kasibugga Forest Department

In a significant move, officials from the Kasibugga Forest Department caught a gang of inter-state smugglers involved in the illegal transportation of exotic wild animals and seized two rare L'Hoest's female and male monkeys, belonging to a Ugandan forest species in South Africa. The clandestine activities unfolded within the Kasibugga Forest Department range in Srikakulam district.

The perpetrators, hailing from West Bengal, were intercepted near the Purushottapuram check post in Ichchapuram while transporting foreign monkeys. The illicit journey of these animals originated in Assam, passing through Kolkata en route to Chennai. The seized monkeys, along with the vehicle, were promptly impounded, and the accused were taken into custody.

The Kashibugga Forest Range Officer, A Muralikrishna Naidu, confirmed that the arrested smugglers are being investigated under the Wildlife Protection Act. The Forest Department is determined to prosecute those involved in such activities that pose a threat to the preservation of wildlife. The confiscated animals were safely moved to the range office of the Forest Department, where they will receive proper care and attention. The successful operation stands as a testament to the commitment of the authorities to curbing the illegal trade of exotic wild animals across state borders. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)