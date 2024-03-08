Left Menu

Andhra: Inter-state smugglers of exotic wild animals apprehended by Kasibugga Forest Department

In a significant move, officials from the Kasibugga Forest Department caught a gang of inter-state smugglers involved in the illegal transportation of exotic wild animals.

ANI | Updated: 08-03-2024 22:43 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 22:43 IST
Andhra: Inter-state smugglers of exotic wild animals apprehended by Kasibugga Forest Department
Interstate smugglers of exotic wild animals apprehended (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, officials from the Kasibugga Forest Department caught a gang of inter-state smugglers involved in the illegal transportation of exotic wild animals and seized two rare L'Hoest's female and male monkeys, belonging to a Ugandan forest species in South Africa. The clandestine activities unfolded within the Kasibugga Forest Department range in Srikakulam district.

The perpetrators, hailing from West Bengal, were intercepted near the Purushottapuram check post in Ichchapuram while transporting foreign monkeys. The illicit journey of these animals originated in Assam, passing through Kolkata en route to Chennai. The seized monkeys, along with the vehicle, were promptly impounded, and the accused were taken into custody.

The Kashibugga Forest Range Officer, A Muralikrishna Naidu, confirmed that the arrested smugglers are being investigated under the Wildlife Protection Act. The Forest Department is determined to prosecute those involved in such activities that pose a threat to the preservation of wildlife. The confiscated animals were safely moved to the range office of the Forest Department, where they will receive proper care and attention. The successful operation stands as a testament to the commitment of the authorities to curbing the illegal trade of exotic wild animals across state borders. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer drug; Alcohol policies need sharper focus on gender, WHO says and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer ...

 Global
2
Pakistan: MQM-P announces to vote for Asif Ali Zardari in presidential polls

Pakistan: MQM-P announces to vote for Asif Ali Zardari in presidential polls

 Pakistan
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Djokovic not ruling out gold medal tilt at LA 2028; Motor racing-Aston's Alonso top in Saudi GP practice and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Djokovic not ruling out gold medal tilt at LA 20...

 Global
4
After Tesla, Polestar quits Australia auto lobby as emissions fight escalates

After Tesla, Polestar quits Australia auto lobby as emissions fight escalate...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024