IG BSF Guwahati Frontier reviews operational preparedness of BSF at Indo-Bangladesh border

Inspector General Border Security Force (BSF) Guwahati Frontier, Dinesh Kumar Yadav, reviewed the operational preparedness of BSF at the Indo-Bangladesh border on Saturday, PRO BSF Guwahati frontier said.

ANI | Updated: 23-03-2024 23:52 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 23:52 IST
IG BSF Guwahati frontier, Dinesh Kumar Yadav, reviewed the operational preparedness of BSF. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Inspector General Border Security Force (BSF) Guwahati Frontier, Dinesh Kumar Yadav, reviewed the operational preparedness of BSF at the Indo-Bangladesh border on Saturday, PRO BSF Guwahati Frontier said. On March 22 and 23, Dinesh Kumar Yadav, IPS, Inspector General BSF, visited the border under the Guwahati Frontier and reviewed the current security scenario and operational preparedness on the Indo-Bangladesh international border.

The IG BSF visited border outposts under Dhubri district on the Indo-Bangladesh international border, where he was briefed by DIG SHQ Dhubri and field commanders about measures to combat various challenges on the Indo-Bangladesh border and discussed various remedies to control trans-border crimes. On March 23, IG BSF visited border outposts under the Cooochbehar district of West Bengal, took review of operational preparedness and discussed operational aspects with DIG, Commandants and other officers on the border.

IG BSF also interacted with troops performing duties along the international border. He also applauded the tireless efforts and dedication of bordermen in safeguarding the borders and the efforts made by BSF Guwahati Frontier to control crime on the Indo-Bangladesh border. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

