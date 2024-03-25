In a first, Amul to launch fresh milk in US within a week: MD Jayen Mehta
For the first time, Amul fresh milk will be available outside India, with the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) launching four variants of milk in the US market within a week, to cater to Indian diaspora and Asian population.
''We have been exporting dairy products for many decades. This is the first time we are launching fresh milk outside India,'' GCMMF MD Jayen Mehta told PTI.
He said ''the GCMMF has tied up with 108-year old cooperative organisation Michigan Milk Producers Association (MMPA) to launch fresh milk in the US market,'' The milk collection and processing will be done by MMPA, while GCMMF will do marketing and branding of Amul fresh milk.
''Recipe will be ours. Within one week, Amul Taaza, Amul Gold, Amul Shakti and Amul Slim n Trim will be available in the US market,'' he said.
Mehta said fresh milk will be available in New York, New Jersey, Chicago, Washington, Dallas and Texas among others.
GCMMF will target non-resident Indians (NRIs) and the Asian population.
Asked about the selling target, he said GCMMF will focus on branding and marketing for the next 3-4 months.
''We are expecting a good response from customers,'' he said.
Mehta said GCMMF would also launch fresh milk products like paneer, curd and butter milk in the near future.
During the 2022-23 fiscal, the turnover of GCMMF stood at around Rs 55,000 crore, up 18.5 per cent from the previous year.
GCMMF is already exporting dairy products in about 50 countries.
