Clash of Titans: Ninth Day Highlights of the French Open
The ninth day of the French Open features a mix of high-profile matches on the main showcourts. Key players include Novak Djokovic, Elina Svitolina, Elena Rybakina, Alexander Zverev, and more. Exciting encounters are set to unfold in one of the year's most anticipated tennis tournaments.
Order of play on the main showcourts on the ninth day of the French Open on Monday (play begins at 0900 GMT unless stated, prefix number denotes seeding): COURT PHILIPPE-CHATRIER
15-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) v 4-Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) 22-Emma Navarro (U.S.) v 2-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus)
1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v 23-Francisco Cerundolo (Argentina) 4-Alexander Zverev (Germany) v 13-Holger Rune (Denmark)
COURT SUZANNE-LENGLEN Elina Avanesyan (Russia) v 12-Jasmine Paolini (Italy)
11-Alex De Minaur (Australia) v 5-Daniil Medvedev (Russia) Varvara Gracheva (France) v Mirra Andreeva (Russia)
12-Taylor Fritz (US.S.) v 7-Casper Ruud (Norway)
