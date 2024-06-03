Left Menu

11 persons injured as car collides with truck in MP's Ujjain

ANI | Updated: 03-06-2024 10:04 IST | Created: 03-06-2024 10:04 IST
Damaged car after the accident (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
At least 11 persons, including four children sustained injuries after a car collided with a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district, a police official said on Monday. The accident occurred at Lal Gate crossing under the jurisdiction of Nanakheda police station in the district around 4 am on Monday. According to police, the truck driver suddenly applied brakes on the road as a result of which the car collided with the truck.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI, Nankheda), Vikram Verma told ANI, "As soon as I received information about the accident at Lal Gate crossing, I reached the site with the police vehicle. A total of 11 people, including the driver and four children were injured in the accident and have been admitted to a hospital. The driver of the truck suddenly applied brakes because of which the accident occurred." All the injured passengers are residents of Delhi and they came here to offer prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple. After worshipping Baba Mahakal, they went to seek the blessing of Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga and while returning from there, they met with the accident at Lal gate crossing in the district, Verma said.

The health conditions of the injured are stable, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

