Tripura: BSF troops seize Yaba tablets worth Rs 15 cr in joint operation with DRI

In an achievement in the fight against drug trafficking, Border Security Force (BSF), in a joint operation with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), has successfully seized a major consignment of Yaba tablets valued at about Rs 15 crore, officials said. Acting on specific input provided by the DRI, a meticulously planned joint operation was executed by the BSF troops of the 42nd Battalion, in the area of responsibility of Border Out Post (BOP) Mohanpur, the BSF said. During the operation, a vehicle travelling from Silchar to Agartala via Khowai was intercepted, and on a thorough search of the vehicle, 15 packets of suspected Yaba tablets were recovered. The driver of the vehicle has been taken into custody, and further investigation is currently underway.

"The seizure of these illicit substances marks a significant blow to the drug trafficking networks operating in the region," it added. BSF remains committed to safeguarding the nation's borders and ensuring the security and well-being of its citizens. This successful operation underscores the importance of inter-agency cooperation and the unwavering dedication of the BSF and DRI personnel in combating drug trafficking in Tripura, the statement added. (ANI)

