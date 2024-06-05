Tripura State Pollution Control Board organizes awareness rally on World Environment Day

In a significant initiative to promote environmental awareness, the Tripura State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) organized a rally in the city on the occasion of World Environment Day. The event saw the enthusiastic participation of school and college students, who marched through the streets to spread the message of environmental conservation and pollution control.

The rally was graced by the presence of Dr. K Shashi Kumar, the Secretary of the Department, and Bishu Karmakar, the Member Secretary of the Pollution Control Board. Their participation underscored the government's commitment to addressing environmental issues and fostering a culture of sustainability among the citizens of Tripura. Students from various educational institutions joined the rally, carrying banners and placards with slogans advocating for a cleaner and greener environment. Their active involvement highlighted the importance of educating the younger generation about the critical need to protect our planet.

The rally, which covered several key areas of the city, aimed to educate the public about the detrimental effects of pollution and the importance of adopting eco-friendly practices. Participants distributed pamphlets and engaged with onlookers, sharing tips on reducing waste, conserving water, and minimizing the use of plastics. The event concluded with a pledge-taking ceremony, where all participants vowed to contribute to environmental conservation efforts in their daily lives. The rally was part of a broader series of activities organized by the TSPCB to mark World Environment Day, including tree plantation drives, workshops, and seminars on sustainable living practices.

The success of the rally reflects the growing awareness and proactive attitude towards environmental issues in Tripura. With continued efforts and active participation from all sections of society, the state aims to set an example of environmental stewardship and sustainable development. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)