Thailand's STANDARD ENERGY Launches State-of-the-Art PV Cell Factory

STANDARD ENERGY's ambitious venture in Thailand has achieved a pivotal milestone, as its 3GW silicon wafer and 3GW PV cell smart factory receives its first batch of equipment. This factory, which stands as the third-largest smart facility in the nation with investments surpassing $100 million, is set to revolutionize Thailand's photovoltaic manufacturing landscape, bolstering the global transition to green energy.

Located in the expansive LK Rayong Industrial City Hub, the STANDARD ENERGY factory spans 120,000 square meters. Construction began in 2023, and the arrival of cutting-edge equipment signifies the transition from construction to production. The factory's PV cell production line is projected to start by July, and the silicon wafer line by September. Specializing in N-type silicon wafers and PV cell technology, the facility boasts an annual production capacity of 3GW each, ensuring supply chain traceability and serving global PV panel manufacturers.

This factory not only expands production but also sets a new benchmark for technological innovation and industrial upgrade. With state-of-the-art automation equipment and intelligent management systems, the facility aims to enhance product quality and production efficiency. It exemplifies advanced industrial standards and promotes manufacturing development within Thailand.

STANDARD ENERGY remains committed to high-quality, efficient construction, ensuring the factory's operations commence as planned. This initiative will advance Thailand's renewable energy sector, generating over 1000 local jobs and stimulating growth in related industries, driving overall economic and social development.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)