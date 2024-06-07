Realtors Urge RBI for Repo Rate Cut to Boost Housing Demand

Realtors' apex bodies CREDAI and NAREDCO have called for a reduction in the repo rate in the upcoming monetary policy to decrease home loan interest rates and boost residential property demand.

Despite the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) keeping the repo rate unchanged last Friday, the real estate sector remains optimistic about future cuts. CREDAI National President Boman Irani highlighted the nation's high economic growth, supported by all sectors including real estate, and emphasized the opportunity for the RBI to enhance economic development.

In the next monetary policy review, Irani and other industry leaders urge the RBI to consider a repo rate cut to further stimulate consumer spending and housing market growth.

