Realtors Urge RBI for Repo Rate Cut to Boost Housing Demand
Realtors' leading bodies, CREDAI and NAREDCO, advocate for a repo rate reduction in the next RBI policy to lower home loan interest rates and stimulate housing demand. The recent unchanged decision by the RBI has fueled speculation and hopes among industry leaders for a favorable cut in the upcoming review.
Realtors' apex bodies CREDAI and NAREDCO have called for a reduction in the repo rate in the upcoming monetary policy to decrease home loan interest rates and boost residential property demand.
Despite the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) keeping the repo rate unchanged last Friday, the real estate sector remains optimistic about future cuts. CREDAI National President Boman Irani highlighted the nation's high economic growth, supported by all sectors including real estate, and emphasized the opportunity for the RBI to enhance economic development.
In the next monetary policy review, Irani and other industry leaders urge the RBI to consider a repo rate cut to further stimulate consumer spending and housing market growth.
