"NDA is going to form strong and stable govt": TDP leader Ram Naidu

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Ram Mohan Naidu on Friday said that the NDA is going to form a very strong and stable government in the Centre adding that no discussion has been held with the Bharatiya Janata Party regarding portfolios.

ANI | Updated: 07-06-2024 20:31 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 20:31 IST
TDP MP Ram Mohan Naidu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Ram Mohan Naidu on Friday said that the NDA is going to form a very strong and stable government at the Centre adding that no discussions have been held with the Bharatiya Janata Party regarding portfolios. "We are going to form a very strong and stable government. The same energy has been shown in today's meeting as well. All the NDA leaders who have spoken in the meeting have committed the same kind of energy. It shows the commitment of the NDA alliance. All the alliances in the NDA have happened pre-poll only, so it is not made to form the government only. So people have given us full blessings and they have given the majority to the NDA. So we are very happy to move forward with it," Ram Mohan Naidu said.

When asked whether Naidu has asked for any portfolios, he said that they have not demanded anything yet. "We haven't gone into this discussion. Our whole priority is to form the government right now. We are going step by step now. Definitely there will be suggestions from our side in terms of not only portfolios but also the objectives we want to achieve on behalf of the aspirations of Andhra Pradesh. There are certain areas we are looking at," he asserted.

Asked if there is any portfolio for him, Naidu said that there is nothing as of right now. "Leave it in the hands of our leader Chandrababu Naidu. Whatever he decides and whatever responsibility he gives me I will take that forward," he added.

TDP leader Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu defeated Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party leader Tilak Perada by 327901 votes from Srikakulam. In the Lok Sabha elections, TDP won 16 seats, BJP won three seats, and Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena Party (JSP) won two seats in Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier this week, leaders of parties in the NDA elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi as their leader during a meeting of the alliance in Delhi. According to sources, Narendra Modi is likely to take oath as the Prime Minister for the third consecutive time on June 9. (ANI)

