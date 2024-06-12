El Nino Impact Drives Down India's Rape-Mustard Seed Production

The Solvent Extractors Association of India (SEA) on Wednesday revised the country's rape-mustard seeds production estimate to 11.58 million tonnes for the 2023-24 crop year, citing the detrimental effects of El Nino on major cultivation states.

In March, SEA had initially forecasted the production at 12.09 million tonnes. Despite the reduction, this year's output is expected to be higher than last year's 11.18 million tonnes.

El Nino, characterized by intense heat waves and significant soil moisture loss during the crop's maturing stage, has resulted in decreased yields in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana.

Rajasthan's rape-mustard seed production is now estimated at 4.53 million tonnes, down from 4.61 million tonnes, while Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana are also expected to see lower outputs.

Though the area under rape-mustard seed cultivation increased by 5% to 10.06 million hectares, yield per hectare is anticipated to decline to 1,151 kg from last year's 1,168 kg per hectare.

