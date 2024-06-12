MP: Chhindwara's CRPF jawan Kabir Das dies in anti-terror operation in Jammu & Kashmir

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan from Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district lost his life in action during an ongoing anti-terror operation in Jammu Kashmir's Kathua district on Wednesday. The CRPF jawan was identified as Kabir Das Uikey, a resident of Pulpuldoh village in Chhindwara. He was critically injured in an encounter that broke out at Saida Sukhal village in J&K's Kathua district on Tuesday evening and later he succumbed to the injuries.

On Tuesday evening ultras attacked a house in Saida Sukhal village in Hiranagar in Kathua, a senior police officer said. One Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan and two terrorists were killed in the encounter between terrorists and security personnel. "A CRPF personnel was brought dead to the hospital last night. Our entire team of doctors are present here to tackle any situation. Post-mortem to be conducted," Dr Vijay Raina, Chief Medical Officer of Kathua said today.

On the Hiranagar-Kathua attack, brother of the CRPF jawan, Amir Uikey told ANI, "He was my elder brother. This morning, we were told that my brother is serious. I left the village for Chhindwara. We were then told that he had died. I had talked to him yesterday and we had a normal discussion. He was about to come on holiday very soon, around June 16-17." He got married in 2021 and he had no children, he added.

According to the information, Kabir Das Uikey was the eldest among four siblings (two brothers and two sisters). His sisters are married and his younger brother is not married yet. The CRPF jawan is survived by his mother, wife and younger brother. Father of the Jawan had passed away. Meanwhile, veteran Congress leader and former MP from Chhindwara Kamal Nath paid tribute to the soldier and said he was proud of the brave son of Chhindwara.

"CRPF jawan Kabir Das, resident of Pulpuldoh, Chhindwara, was martyred in the terrorist attack in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir. We are proud of the brave son of Chhindwara who sacrificed his life to protect our motherland. May the departed soul rest in peace. May god give strength to his family to bear this loss. The entire Chhindwara family is with them in this hour of grief. Om Shanti," Nath posted on X. (ANI)

