Sundaram Home Finance Targets Rs 300 Crore For New Emerging Business Vertical

Sundaram Home Finance has unveiled a new 'emerging business' vertical as part of its diversification strategy, setting an ambitious target of disbursing Rs 300 crore this financial year, according to top-level sources.

The newly established segment will focus on Small Business Loans and Affordable Housing financing, with Sundaram Home Finance Managing Director Lakshminarayanan Duraiswamy citing these as potential growth drivers for the company. Key expansion plans include opening approximately 20 branches in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh, along with the addition of 200 employees.

'We foresee considerable potential in both these business lines, which could significantly contribute to our growth in the upcoming years,' Duraiswamy stated. Sundaram Home Finance aims to disburse around Rs 300 crore in the Emerging Business segment, supported by its initial network of 31 branches and 300 employees.

